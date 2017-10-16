BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle will be Available on Nintendo Switch in 2018

A trio of formidable characters are arriving on BlazBlue. Cross Tag Battle will never be the same again after their arrival. These individuals are none other than: Rachel Alucard, Hazama Honoka and Weiss Schnee. The first two are going to be returning to the game while the third one is a newbie.

Rachel happens to be an elitist vampire with a bloodlust that is savage in its ferocity. Hazama is an arch-villain who has been created in an artificial manner. As for Weiss, this character will be entering the fold of this cool and exciting game as a new leavening agent.

The three characters will come to Nintendo Switch, PS4 and PC soon. For now, gamers may view the teaser trailer on the Internet for a sneak peek at what is to come in the future.