Sony PS4 Pro Black Friday 2017 Deals Predicted

The Sony PS4 Pro and the Xbox One X are the top of the line video game consoles in 2017. For video game fans who want the best visual and audio experience, its either the PS4 Pro or the Xbox One X. The PS4 Pro has lower hardware capabilities but has a head start. The Xbox One X will be released on November 7, while the PS4 Pro is on the market since last year.

This gives Sony much more room to offer Black Friday deals on the Sony PS4 Pro. Microsoft will have not enough inventory for Black Friday 2017 to offer any significant deal on the Xbox One X. When you pre-order the Xbox One X now at Microsoft, you receive it not before November 30. Black Friday is before that. Xbox One X Black Friday deals will be a thing for 2018.

The Sony PS4 Pro 1TB retails regularly for $399.99. The Xbox One X is $100 more expensive from the start. The new Sony PS4 Pro 1TB game bundles have a regular price of $449.99. We predict that the Sony PS4 Pro 1TB will be on sale on Black Friday 2017 for $349.99 and the PS4 Pro with a game will be available for $399.99. The $50 discount could be direct or through a bundled gift card.

The new PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB Star Wars Battlefront II Bundle will be released on November 14 and is available for pre-order on amazon.com.

The Sony PS4 Pro is available in the following versions.

Sony PS4 Pro 1TB Black - $399.99

Sony PS4 Pro 1TB White Destiny 2 Bundle - $449

Sony PS4 Pro 1TB Star Wars Battlefield 2 Bundle - $449.99 (Release 11/14)

