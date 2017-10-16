 
 

Sony PS4 Slim And Pro Star Wars Battlefront II Bundles Available For Pre-order

Posted: Oct 16 2017, 10:43am CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

Amazon offers the new Star Wars Battlefront II PS4 Editions for pre-order.

Sony releases two new Sony PS4 console editions featuring the upcoming Star Wars Battlefield II game. The new Star Wars games will be released on November 17. The Sony PS4 Pro 1TB Star Wars Battlefield II bundle is a stunner. The PS4 Pro console is heavily customized. 

Get the Free Tracker App to find a Luvabella in Stock

Featuring a fully customized Jet Black PS4 Pro and Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller inspired by the game, and Star Wars Battlefront II: Elite Trooper Deluxe Edition. The Sony PS4 Pro 1TB Star Wars Battlefield II edition sells for $449.99 and will be released on November 14. This is actually before the game will be released.

The Sony PS4 Slim 1TB Star Wars Battlefield II bundle is on sale for $299.99 and will be released on November 17. The jet black Sony PS4 console and the controller are not customized in this bundle. 

Right now both PS4 Star Wars consoles are in stock for pre-order and there is no shortage. The Star Wars Battlefield 2 game for the Sony PS4 is though currently sold out on amazon.com. In case the Sony PS4 Star Wars Battlefield II bundles sell out, we will add them to the online inventory tracking.

To get notified when the hard to find Holiday 2017 gifts are in stock at AmazonWalmart or other online retailers, get the free The Tracker app and subscribe to the products you try to hunt down. 

Alternatively, you can follow @TheTrackerApp Twitter account to receive in-stock notification on all hard to find products of the season including the SNES Classic, Luvabella and Hatchimals Surprise.

Popular Holiday 2017 gifts The Tracker users are hunting include LuvabellaL.O.L. Suprise Big SurpriseHatchimals Surprise and SNES Classic. Find many more hot Holiday 2017 gifts in our Holiday 2017 Gift Guide

Find out what Black Friday 2017 deals you can expect to find on Sony PS4 Pro.

This story may contain affiliate links.

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

