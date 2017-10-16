Giant Robot Duel Teaser Trailers Released ahead of Online Broadcast

Megabots announced last week that the highly anticipated giant robot duel will be shown on Tuesday, October 17. You can watch Suidobashi Heavy Industry (representing Japan) and MegaBots, Inc.(representing the USA) fight at 7 pm Pacific time tomorrow. An online video stream will be available on twitch.tv. Today, Megabots released two trailers for the giant robot fight. Watch both teasers at the end of this report.

The giant robot fight actually already took place. The robot duel is not a live event because of safety concern for the audience. It was filmed to tape and compiled into a single video. The Duel consists of multiple rounds of fighting, which occurred over multiple days, in order to facilitate robot repairs and maintenance and resetting of the playing field.

This is another reason why it could not be live-streamed like a traditional sport.The Duel was held at a secret location in an abandoned steel mill in Japan, with no live audience other than the competing teams and the production staff. MegaBots traveled to Japan, shipping Eagle Prime in 6 pieces and assembling and testing the robot on-site.

The venue was chosen in order to allow the robots to be as destructive as possible without endangering a live audience, and without risking the significant damage that might occur to a traditional venue.

MMA commentator Mike Goldberg and robotics expert Saura Naderi serve as Duel commentators, and Mari Takahashi of Smosh Games serves as a bilingual interviewer for MegaBots and Suidobashi.

Suidobashi Heavy Industry and MegaBots, Inc. have spent the past two years upgrading their robots for this competition. Suidobashi has upgraded their KURATAS robot to a 6.5-ton, 13-foot-tall, 87-horsepower combat robot, while MegaBots has recently finished their Eagle Prime robot, a 12-ton, 16-foot-tall, 430-horsepower combat robot.

Both robots are piloted from the inside by the founders of both companies. Kogoro Kurata of Suidobashi Heavy Industry will pilot KURATAS and Matt Oehrlein and Gui Cavalcanti of MegaBots will control the Eagle Prime robot.

You can tune in to the giant robot duel at twitch.tv/megabotsinc.