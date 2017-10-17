Sony Xperia Hello! takes on Amazon Echo

Sony surprised today with the unveiling of an Amazon Echo competitor that goes far beyond the Amazon Echo Show, but does it add value? The Sony Xperia Hello! G1209 device is entering the voice assistant device market. Sony positions the Xperia Hello! as a communication robot. The device has a built-in camera that can recognize each family member. The smart device also recognizes users by their voice.

Sensors activate the Xperia Hello when somebody approaches and moves to communicate emotions. The camera head can move and resembles a head with two animated eyes. It can shake to say no for instance. The body of the Sony Xperia Hello! can rotate as well. The Xperia Hello! supports Skype video calling and the Line social media platform. The camera can record and transmit 360 videos from its surrounding.

The front of the device features a 4.55-inch screen with 1,280x720. During calls, users can see everyone on the call. Each user can configure which kind of information he or she wants. The Xperia Hello! can read news, traffic messages and weather. Users also can ask general knowledge questions just like Alexa or Siri can answer. The device is also able to dance to music.

Sony developed the Hello! on top of Android 7.1 running on a Snapdragon 650 CPU. All these features have their price. The Xperia Hello! will go on sale in November for about 150,000 Yen (~$1,300). So far Sony has not announced the Sony Xperia Hello! G1209 outside of Japan.

Sony has ramped up its AI device development. One of the upcoming products is the revival of the Sony AIBO robotic dog. The Xperia Hello! is demonstrating some of the features the 2018 AIBO will have. Watch the Sony Xperia Hello! promo video below to see it in action.