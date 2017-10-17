 
 

New Super Mario Odyssey Website Is Packed With Sneak Peeks

Posted: Oct 17 2017, 2:31am CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

New Super Mario Odyssey Website is Packed with Sneak Peeks
 

Nintendo launches Super Mario Odyssey site.

Nintendo released a special microsite for Super Mario Odyssey that gives a preview of the different sites Mario can visit in the highly anticipated Mario game on the Nintendo Switch. Super Mario Odyssey comes out on October 27. It will be one of the best-selling Nintendo Switch games this year. It might even be topping Zelda. 

Get In Stock Alerts on Twitter for SNES Classic, Switch and More

The new Super Mario Odyssey site uses a large map to navigate to the different sections of the site that include Super Mario Odyssey news, Super Mario Odyssey tour details, a special section about cappy and gameplay videos. You can explore the Super Mario Odyssey site on supermario.nintendo.com. You can also download the Super Mario Odyssey music video. 

The $299.99 Nintendo Switch consoles are stock online now on amazon.com. It has never been easier to find a Nintendo Switch in stock since the launch. Also still available for pre-order is the Super Mario Odyssey Nintendo Switch Bundle.

The Nintendo Switch launched on March 3, 2017. Nintendo has sold 4.70 million Nintendo Switch consoles in the first three months, the video game maker revealed on July 26.

The Tracker by I4U News - Real-time online inventory tracker

Updated: 2017-10-17 03:30:24am

Offers

Nintendo Switch Super Mario Odyssey Bundle
Store: Gamestop | Availability: is in Stock

Nintendo Switch Super Mario Odyssey Bundle
Store: Amazon | Availability: is available for Pre-order

Nintendo Switch Super Mario Odyssey Bundle
Store: Best Buy | Availability: is out of Stock

Browse all current Offers

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

The Giant Robot Duel between MegaBots and Suidobashi Streams on Oct. 17

The Giant Robot Duel between MegaBots and Suidobashi Streams on Oct. 17

Walmart Black Friday 2017 Ad Release Expected for November 9

Walmart Black Friday 2017 Ad Release Expected for November 9

 
Nintendo Switch on Sale at Amazon Without Prime Requirement

Nintendo Switch on Sale at Amazon Without Prime Requirement

How to Find SNES Classic Stock Online

How to Find SNES Classic Stock Online





The Tracker by I4U News

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Find the latest technology news, juiciest tech rumors, best deals and effective buying advice via the I4U Tracker. Read more.

Trending Products

Shopping Tools

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook