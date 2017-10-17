New Super Mario Odyssey Website is Packed with Sneak Peeks

Nintendo released a special microsite for Super Mario Odyssey that gives a preview of the different sites Mario can visit in the highly anticipated Mario game on the Nintendo Switch. Super Mario Odyssey comes out on October 27. It will be one of the best-selling Nintendo Switch games this year. It might even be topping Zelda.

The new Super Mario Odyssey site uses a large map to navigate to the different sections of the site that include Super Mario Odyssey news, Super Mario Odyssey tour details, a special section about cappy and gameplay videos. You can explore the Super Mario Odyssey site on supermario.nintendo.com. You can also download the Super Mario Odyssey music video.

The $299.99 Nintendo Switch consoles are stock online now on amazon.com. It has never been easier to find a Nintendo Switch in stock since the launch. Also still available for pre-order is the Super Mario Odyssey Nintendo Switch Bundle.

The Nintendo Switch launched on March 3, 2017. Nintendo has sold 4.70 million Nintendo Switch consoles in the first three months, the video game maker revealed on July 26.