 
 

SNES Classic In Stock At More Walmart Stores On Tuesday

Walmart stores keep receiving new SNES Classic inventory.

Walmart stores continue to receive new SNES Classic inventory. The retailer has advertised the SNES Classic in their current weekly ad. Many more Walmart stores are having the SNES Classic in stock on Tuesday morning.

As reported on Sunday, the $79 SNES Classic is featured in the new Walmart weekly ad, valid for this week. Target and GameStop appear to receive lower numbers on Tuesday.

You can search for the SNES Classic in your local Walmart store online at walmart.com. Alternatively, you can use in-store inventory tracker iStockNow and you can check BrickSeek

Many new Walmart stores show new SNES Classic inventory Tuesday morning. Find out which other stores have SNES Classic availability in today's SNES Classic stock update.

When Walmart will offer the SNES Classic online again unclear. Walmart.com is not even listing the SNES Classic Edition at this point. 

We keep monitoring the situation. Once Walmart is selling the SNES Classic online our inventory tracking up will send out notifications. The Tracker app is a free online inventory tracker available for free on iOS and Android that is designed to notify you wherever you are. You can find the app in the app store with searching for just for "i4u". Alternatively, you can receive all in-stock alerts also in real-time on Twitter by following @TheTrackerApp.

