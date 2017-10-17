How to Buy WowWee Fingerlings Avoiding the Purchase of Fake Fingerlings

The WowWee Fingerlings are an incredibly cute robot toy. WowWee packed a lot of interactive cuteness into a $14.99 toy. Fingerlings have what it takes to become as sensationally hot as the Hatchimals during the Holiday shopping season.

The huge problem with buying WowWee Fingerlings on eBay are fake and knockoffs. Marketplaces including eBay, Amazon, Walmart are swamped with fake Fingerlings shipped directly from China. We reached out to WowWee to find out what why there are these fake Fingerlings.

"We are also aware that there are 3rd-party sellers who are selling products that are not manufactured by our Company," said a WowWee customer support representative in an email to I4U News.

WowWee's only advice is to buy Fingerlings only from authorized retailers including Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, GameStop, Target and ToysRUs. In Amazon and Walmart's case, you need to make sure you buy directly from Amazon or Walmart and not from a 3rd party. You need to look for "Ships from and sold by Amazon.com" on the offer on amazon.com.

WowWee states: "WowWee does not authorize any of our partners (or their customers) to engage in listing or marketing Fingerlings Products on any third-party website, marketplace and/or platform that is not their own. This includes but is not limited to: Amazon marketplace, Walmart marketplace, eBay, etc."

You can't be sure when you buy from a marketplace seller if you will get an original WowWee fingerling or a fake one. You can't go by the price. Offers that are twice or more of the list price can be sneaky fake offers that appear to be a "legit scalper" deal.

WowWee has no recommendation on how to identify a fake Fingerling that you have received. The only way to avoid fake Fingerlings according to WowWee is to buy from an authorized retailer.

We have original Fingerlings in the office and have ordered a fake Gigi baby unicorn from China a while ago. The shipment has not arrived. We will analyze the Fingerlings next to each other to see if there are any differences.

The WowWee Fingerlings are already hard to find and out of stock at the authorized retailers. New Fingerlings stock has shown up on October 16 at amazon.com. Get the Tracker app and select to be notified of the Fingerlings listings to not miss the next online availability of $14.99 original WowWee Fingerlings.

The Tracker app tracks the WowWee Fingerlings in the toy category and you can get notifications when they are in stock online at the regular prices. The Tracker app is available for free on iOS and Android. You can find the app in the app store with searching for just for "i4u".Here are the most important steps to make sure you are not buying a fake WowWee fingerling.

Measures to avoid Fake Fingerlings

1) Buy only from authorized stores directly. Fingerlings are carried by Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, GameStop, Target and ToysRUs.

2) The problem with Amazon and Walmart is that they also carry marketplace offers. Look closely and only buy a Fingerling when offered directly by Amazon or Walmart.

3) Gigi the Baby Unicorn is a ToysRUs exclusive. Buying it from anywhere else means likely you are buying a fake.

4) Avoid buying from sellers located in China or other areas with long shipping times.

5) Remember that the regular list price of Fingerlings is $14.99, only GameStop charges $16.99.

About WowWee Fingerlings

The little Fingerling baby monkeys cling to kids' fingers and go where they go. Fingerlings react to sound, motion and touch, make fun little monkey noises, and move in ways that will make kids squeal with delight.

Fingerlings baby monkeys come to life with endless ways of play and realistic sounds to let you know how they are feeling. Kids can swing them, pet them, kiss them, and even rock them to sleep.

The line-up of Fingerlings includes Zoe, Mia, Finn, Boris, Bella and Sophie. ToysRUs has the exclusive Gigi Baby Unicorn. It also looks like WowWee is still introducing new Fingerlings. Walmart lists a Fingerlings Baby Unicorn named Stella and there is also a Fingerlings baby sloth named Kingsley.

WowWee also created special playsets for the Fingerlings including a see-saw (TeeterTotter), Monkey-Bars and Swing and a Jungle Gym Playset.

As mentioned above, the incredible aspect of the Fingerlings is their below $15 prices. WoWee has announced the Fingerlings a the Toy Fair 2017 in February.