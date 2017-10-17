 
 

WowWee Fingerlings Baby Sloth Kingsley Surfaces

Posted: Oct 17 2017, 4:50am CDT

 

Besides the six WowWee Fingerlings baby monkeys, there are more Fingerlings babies.

The WowWee Fingerlings line-up is growing. There are the six original baby monkeys ZoeMiaFinnBorisBella and Sophie. ToysRUs offers the exclusive Gigi Baby Unicorn. Now a cute baby sloth named Kingsley has surfaced.

We have spotted the Fingerlings baby sloth so far only on amazon.co.uk, but the offer is from a reseller and it might be fake. Make sure you read our guide on how to avoid buying fake Fingerlings.

WoWee stated that there will be unicorns, sloth and glitter versions of the Fingerlings. Besides the ToysRUs exclusive unicorn Gigi, there is also a unicorn named Stella, that could be a Walmart unicorn. The details on these special fingerlings are scarce as WowWee's site only lists the six baby monkeys on their site.

The Tracker app tracks all available WowWee Fingerlings in the toy category and you can get notifications when they are in stock online at the regular prices.

To get notified when the hard to find Holiday 2017 toy gifts are in stock at AmazonWalmart or other online retailers, get the free The Tracker app and subscribe to the toys you are looking for to purchase in the toys category to get notified when the items are in stock online. 

Alternatively, you can follow @TheTrackerApp Twitter account to receive in-stock notification on all hard to find products of the season including the SNES Classic, Luvabella and Hatchimals Surprise.

Popular Holiday 2017 toys The Tracker users are hunting include LuvabellaL.O.L. Suprise Big SurpriseHatchimals Surprise and SNES Classic. Find many more hot Holiday 2017 gifts in our Holiday 2017 Gift Guide.

