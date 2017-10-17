WowWee Fingerlings Baby Sloth Kingsley Surfaces

The WowWee Fingerlings line-up is growing. There are the six original baby monkeys Zoe, Mia, Finn, Boris, Bella and Sophie. ToysRUs offers the exclusive Gigi Baby Unicorn. Now a cute baby sloth named Kingsley has surfaced.

We have spotted the Fingerlings baby sloth so far only on amazon.co.uk, but the offer is from a reseller and it might be fake. Make sure you read our guide on how to avoid buying fake Fingerlings.

WoWee stated that there will be unicorns, sloth and glitter versions of the Fingerlings. Besides the ToysRUs exclusive unicorn Gigi, there is also a unicorn named Stella, that could be a Walmart unicorn. The details on these special fingerlings are scarce as WowWee's site only lists the six baby monkeys on their site.

