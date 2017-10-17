Black Friday 2017 Apple Watch Deals Predicted

Apple has stopped offering a Black Friday sale. Only Apple's retail partners offer deals on Apple products during the Black Friday deal fireworks. The Apple Watch is a great Holiday gift and will be again popular item to find a deal for during Black Friday.

Last year the best Apple Watch Black Friday deal saved shoppers about $70. Target offered the Apple Watch Series 1 for $198. There have not been that many Apple Watch Black Friday deals last year. We expect this year more offers. Apple introduced the new Apple Watch Series 3. While we do not expect any deals on the LTE enabled Apple Watch 3, there will be deals on the regular Apple Watch 3 line as well as on the Apple Watch Series 1.

The Apple Watch 3 with LTE is in short supply. Apple is 2 to 3 weeks behind in shipping. The Apple Watch 3 with GPS ships right away. We predict Apple Watch 3 Black Friday 2017 to be offered with $50 discount. The Apple Watch Series 1 could see price cuts from $75 to $100. The savings could come in the shape of cash discount and gift cards.

The Apple Watch Series 3 starts at $329 for the 38mm and $359 for the 42mm size. The Apple Watch 3 with LTE starts at $399 for the 38mm and starts at $429 for the 42mm size. Apple offers a wide range of different models featuring colors and materials.

The Apple Watch Series 1 38mm sells for $249 and the 42mm model has a regular price of $279.99. Apple only offers the Apple Watch Series 1 with Silver Aluminum Case with White Sport Band and Space Gray Aluminum Case with Black Sport Band. Bands can be purchased extra.

We don't expect any deals on the Apple Watch Edition line, Apple Watch Nike and the Hermes selection.

When is Black Friday 2017

Black Friday 2017 is on November 24, 2017. The first online Black Friday Deals will go on sale on November 1, if the giant online retailer keeps last year's Black Friday plan. Other retailers that offered Black Friday deals on November 1st included Walmart, Dell, and NewEgg.

Black Friday 2017 Ads

Among early Black Friday deals will already be some interesting savings. Online stores use early Black Friday deals to drum up the hype for the release of their Black Friday 2017 ads. The Walmart Black Friday 2017 ad, Best Buy Black Friday 2017 ad and Target Black Friday 2017 ad are expected to be released on November 9. I4U News provides again daily deals guide to the best Black Friday 2017 deals throughout November like in the past decade. The first Black Friday 2017 ad already dropped this year on October 2. Most Black Friday 2017 ads will be released in November. We expected a few more Black Friday 2017 ads to surface still in October.

