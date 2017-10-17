Xbox One Update Now Available with a Faster Dashboard

Over at Xbox headquarters things have been kind of hectic lately. The entire summer was spent tinkering away with the details of the fall update. In August, the Home, Guide and Community tabs were introduced to the public.

Feedback has been gathered and the testing and sifting of the novel features has taken place too. These features are being released on a global level. In the capacity of players, most people want the things they like and also prefer to share them with the sort of people they are interested in.

With personalization being the order of the day, Xbox has empowered gamers everywhere by putting the reins of everyday gameplay in their hands. The following are the details regarding the novel Home features.

The Home option is unique among all the features. You may add your favorite games in this category. Over 40 pins can be adjusted in the Home option. Other stuff such as friends, leaderboards and tips will be among the paraphernalia present in this genre.

As for the Guide, it will be quick, potent and reliable. Game invites will be appearing in the Multiplayer tab. You may partake in as many tournaments as you wish to.

The action taking place away from the console is also pretty hot. Even when the screen is dim and idle, glimpses of what is taking place on Xbox Live will be broadcast to the players.

There is a Game Hub Welcome tab to boot. You can design your very own profile on the platform too. The Xbox One X launch day is November 7th. You may transfer your games to an external drive.

Pre-existent Xbox One owners may even provide background to their games and console settings. You can copy games and apps. Downloading of 4K content is a possibility as well. Finally, the creation of useful content is something which is practical on this platform.

Some of the other features include: the receiving of tips and notifications, the availability of different scripts such as Arabic or Hebrew and the provision of a logo of the Microsoft Store.

The Xbox Team yielded the profits of its hard work. It just goes to prove that it is the effort that counts in the final analysis.