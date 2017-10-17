Qualcomm Unveils World’s First 5G Smartphone Reference Design

Qualcomm has made an announcement regarding its successful achievement of a 5G data connection. This is on a 5G modem chipset for mobile gadgets.

Get the Free Tracker App to find a SNES Classic in Stock

The Qualcomm Snapdragon X50 5G modem chipset lends speeds in gigabits. Also a data connection in the range of 28 GHz can power cellular technology well into the future times. This is truly proof, if any is needed, of Qualcomm’s leadership role in mobile technology.

It is indeed a major milestone for Qualcomm. 5G NR in mobile devices will be the wave of the future. A demo of this novel achievement took place in a lab owned by the company in San Diego. Incredible speeds of transmission of data were generated thanks to this sophisticated scheme of things.

“Achieving the world’s first announced 5G data connection with the Snapdragon X50 5G modem chipset on 28GHz mmWave spectrum is truly a testament to Qualcomm Technologies’ leadership in 5G and extensive expertise in mobile connectivity,” said Cristiano Amon, executive vice president, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and president, QCT.

"This major milestone and our 5G smartphone reference design showcase how Qualcomm Technologies is driving 5G NR in mobile devices to enhance mobile broadband experiences for consumers around the world.”

Qualcomm has been the first to make a 5G modem chipset. This was accomplished in 2016. The silicon technology was achieved through extensive infrastructure.

Then there is a novel platform titled Qualcomm Snapdragon 636. This will lead to souped-up versions of devices such as games and display units. The quality is high while the price is low.

This makes for a series of conditions that are just ideal for consumers. Among the features of the Snapdragon 636 are the Kryo 260 CPU. A host of other features are included in the package. There is TruPalette and EcoPix. These features are integrated in the Adreno Visual Processing Subsystem.

This mobile platform belonging to Qualcomm uses a 14nm FinFet process. Also it shows compatibility with the 660 and 630 mobile platforms. Then there are the Spectra and Aqstic features. All in all, Qualcomm has got a good thing going.

OEMs can flow from a 660 platform to a 630 platform in a jiffy thanks to this arrangement. Qualcomm, as everyone knows, was the behemoth behind the smartphone revolution. Via its efforts, billions of individuals, spread all over the planet, were able to connect with each other.

“The introduction of the Snapdragon 636 Mobile Platform allows OEMs to enjoy a smooth transition from the Snapdragon 660 and 630 Mobile Platforms while supporting the deployment of superior functionality and performance to end users,” said Kedar Kondap, vice president, product management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

“Manufacturers can use the same modem and camera architecture to enable fast and efficient testing and calibration, cutting down on significant resources or time normally required when developing products on brand new platforms.”

Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 Mobile Platform is expected to ship to customers in November 2017. Among some of the interests of Qualcomm are: automotive stuff, computer science, the Internet of Things, the health industry and data processing.

Qualcomm is an institution in its own right and will continue to provide access to technology which improves and enriches lives throughout the global village.