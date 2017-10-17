iPhone 7 is Outselling iPhone 8 in US

Apple’s earlier models are more popular than the latest versions. This is a paradox if ever there was any. Yet it is true. The iPhone 7 outsold the iPhone 8 before the upcoming launch of the iPhone X which will take place in November.

Novel versions of the iPhone have normally been in vogue as consumers form queues outside Apple stores. However, reports show that the iPhone 8 is not all it is cracked up to be. Its popularity ratings are pretty dismal.

AT&T reported that its handset upgrades were facing a deficit of 900,000 since 2016. This was due to a lukewarm response to the iPhone 8. Many customers are buying iPhone 7 instead of iPhone 8, according to a report by Reuters.

This has been attributed to a paucity of new features in the latest iPhone. Also many customers were too excited about the iPhone X to bother with the iPhone 8.

Thus Apple seems to find itself facing a puzzling conundrum of sorts. A month ago, Apple introduced the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus. They resemble the iPhone 7 except for one feature: a glass rear part for wireless charging.

The iPhone 8 has a price tag of $699. However, the iPhone 7 sells for $549. As for the iPhone X, it is a glass and stainless steel product with a seamless display screen.

Shipments of the iPhone X will begin from November 3rd. This smartphone has a cost price of $999. This makes it the most expensive iPhone to date.

Yet Apple Inc. is playing it cool and avoiding the display of any concern regarding dips in the sales of previous models due to the imminent debut of the iPhone X. Such things happen and ought to be taken in a stride with the right sort of attitude.

With the launch of the iPhone X, things will be looking up for Apple. Apple has declined to comment on the situation any further. Things will take care of themselves with the passage of time.

Apple happens to be the biggest tech firm in the world and its iPhones are up for grabs. A small dip in sales means nothing to Apple which will hopefully see rising profits in the future as its iPhone X arrives on the scene.