Do You Want to Still Buy a SNES Classic? [Poll]

Has everyone gotten a SNES Classic who wanted one? The buzz around finding a SNES Classic has faded. Since last week, several retailers have started restock the SNES Classic in stores. It appears that most early adopters have found a SNES Classic by now, over two weeks after the release of the SNES Classic.

To be sure that our impression is correct that the demand for the SNES Classic has slowed, please answer this survey below. The demand will go up again when the Holiday shopping kicks in next month, but for now, it looks like Nintendo did a good job in supplying enough SNES Classic to US retailers. The SNES Classic has not been in stock online for over one week. Are you waiting for online availability? Let's see how the survey results pan out.

Do you want to buy SNES Classic? No. I already own it since launch. No. I found one in stock in the past two weeks. Yes! But I can't find one in stock. Yes! But I want to only by it online. No. I'm not into retro-gaming. poll maker

Access and vote in the poll here, in case it does not work in your browser.

The SNES Classic has not been available online since Tuesday, October 11. To get notified when the SNES Classic is in stock online install the free online inventory tracker app.

The Tracker app is a free online inventory tracker available for free on iOS and Android that is designed to notify you wherever you are. You can find the app in the app store with searching for just for "i4u". Alternatively, you can receive all in-stock alerts also in real-time on Twitter by following @TheTrackerApp.

The SNES Classic Edition comes loaded with 21 games. See the full list of SNES Classic games. Like the NES Classic, the SNES Classic can be modified to install more games. The design of the SNES Classic follows the original US design of the 90s version. Europe, Australia, and Japan get another design as it has been in the 90s. There are several accessories available for the SNES Classic. The most popular are wireless SNES Classic controller.