Samsung Galaxy S9 To Feature 3D Facial Recognition Like iPhone X

Smartphones rarely show any originality in their features nowadays. It is a case of the same old ruled being applied and reapplied ad nauseam. There are just way too many copycats in the market making carbon copies.

Touch ID is an example of a feature which wasn’t introduced by Apple alone. That is why it hardly comes as a surprise to learn that Samsung is following in the footsteps of Apple as far as 3D facial recognition is concerned. Its Galaxy S9 will have this feature in it, according to My Driver.

A post on Twitter led to this latest rumor making the rounds of the global village. Yet there is more to come. Some reports say that Samsung is looking forward to reverse engineering (or deconstructing) the iPhone X when it arrives on the scene in all its splendid glory.

Galaxy S9 will use 3D sensor front camera— Ice universe (@UniverseIce) October 12, 2017

While the Galaxy S8 of yore did come with facial recognition, it was of a much cheaper version than was expected from a behemoth such as Samsung.

Besides most Android handset manufacturers are way behind Apple in the technology stakes. Yet there is the fact that the head honchos of every firm worth its salt are perking up their ears as far as these latest features are concerned.

Facial recognition is just one amenity. Many more biometrics will become integrated into the structures of the smartphones of the times to come. It is just a matter of time and technological sophistication.