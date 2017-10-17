Monopoly is Coming to Nintendo Switch on October 31

The Nintendo Switch is not all that potent judging by today’s standards of gameplay. That is why the vicarious experience it affords gamers is different from say PS4 or Xbox One.

Get In Stock Alerts on Twitter for SNES Classic, Switch and More

This is due to its nature which allows for both mobility and the arrival of games such as Monopoly on the platform. The coming of Monopoly was announced towards the beginning of 2017. Its arrival will be on October 31st and it can be yours for $40.

Although $40 is a little astronomical for the Average Joe looking for an adrenaline high, this game is one that is going to attract a wide and diverse audience of gamers.

A total of half a dozen players can play it at one and the same time too. There will even be an online mode available among the vast range of choices this game offers in its repertoire