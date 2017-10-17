 
 

But A Nintendo Switch Memory Card Today In US At Lowest Price Ever

Posted: Oct 17 2017

 

Later onwards in October, Super Mario Odyssey will come to the Switch. The library of games on the Nintendo Switch is thus all set to undergo expansion and diversification. The pre-existing games are pretty variegated too though.

To add storage space on the Eshop, there is the SanDisk memory deal, which has both flash drives and microSD cards supported by Nintendo. Many of these memory gadgets were recommended for the Switch when it was still in its infancy.

Today the deal offers upto 25% off on the facility of extra storage space, according to GameSpot.  You can also buy an extra 32 GB for $11 and is 64 GB for $18.

As for the bigger alternatives, they range from the 128 GB card for $37 all the way to the 200 GB card for $63. There is even a 256 GB card for a hundred bucks. 

