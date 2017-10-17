PS4 Gran Turismo Sport Most Expensive Bundle Comes with a Car and TV for $46600

Collector’s editions have lost their appeal. All the way from a small refrigerator for Call of Duty to Dying Light having a version worth $386,000, it seems that we have seen everything.

However, this day in time, Sony announced its Gran Turismo Sport Bundle which is wonderful indeed since it comes with a car. A Mazda MX-5 is part of the deal with the Gran Turismo and PlayStation logotypes to boot.

Also included in the sophisticated package are: a PS4 Pro, a PSVR headset, Move controllers, a Thrustmaster T-GT steering wheel, an Apig AP1 racing chair, a Bravia 4K HDR TV and a year’s worth of PS Plus.

Of course, the game is a part of the deal. One of these bundles was put for sale at US$ 46,600 (NT$ 1,398,000), according to NeoGaf via CK101. It was grabbed by a car enthusiast immediately.

So for all those fans of racing vehicles who plan on having a Gran Turismo car in their garage, it is a little too late for that at this moment. However, the game is still there and it will lend you hours of fun manipulating the screen images in your living room.

Gran Turismo Sport launches today for the PS4. It is being said that the game is extremely limited in its offline mode. So an Internet connection is a must.

This will be the seventh installment for the biggest and best-selling games franchise on the face of the planet. Cars have always been a passion for the Alpha males among us.

Sports cars take that interest to a virtually whole new seductive level. They drive men up the wall. With all the paraphernalia that go with the game, the PS4 Gran Turismo Sport Bundle will be fun to engage in for gamers. It will fuel their testosterone like nothing else.