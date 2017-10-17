GameStop Stores open for Black Friday 2017 on Thanksgiving

The GameStop Black Friday 2017 deals will be available already on Thanksgiving Day in stores. GameStop has confirmed already in the summer that the video game retailer changed its policy to keep stores closed on Thanksgiving Day.

In a statement to Kotaku, GameStop said: "To better serve our guests with their evolving holiday shopping needs, this year GameStop will open its stores for a shortened and limited time on Thanksgiving Day. Many of our store associates and guests have asked for this. We have heard their requests and are making an adjustment to our previous position on this topic."

The official GameStop Thanksgiving store hours are not yet known. It will likely be a shorter day than usual. GameStop will likely open at 5 or 4 pm to match the opening hours of Best Buy and Target.

GameStop benefits from the popularity of the Nintendo Switch this year. The retailer will try to make the most out of the rise of Nintendo this Holiday sales season.

When is Black Friday 2017

Black Friday 2017 is on November 24, 2017. The first online Black Friday Deals will go on sale on November 1, if the giant online retailer keeps last year's Black Friday plan. Other retailers that offered Black Friday deals on November 1st included Walmart, Dell, and NewEgg.

Black Friday 2017 Ads

Among early Black Friday deals will already be some interesting savings. Online stores use early Black Friday deals to drum up the hype for the release of their Black Friday 2017 ads. The Walmart Black Friday 2017 ad, Best Buy Black Friday 2017 ad and Target Black Friday 2017 ad are expected to be released on November 9. I4U News provides again daily deals guide to the best Black Friday 2017 deals throughout November like in the past decade. The first Black Friday 2017 ad already dropped this year on October 2. Most Black Friday 2017 ads will be released in November. We expected a few more Black Friday 2017 ads to surface still in October.

How to Find Black Friday 2017 Deals

This year you can score the hottest Black Friday 2017 online doorbuster deals with our online inventory tracking app The Tracker. The app will notify you when the most popular doorbuster deals will be available online at Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target and other stores.

The Tracker app is available for free on iOS and Android. You can find the app in the app store with searching for just for "i4u". Alternatively, you can follow @TheTrackerApp Twitter account to receive the in-stock notification on all hard to find products of the season including the SNES Classic, Luvabella and Hatchimals Surprise and soon on Black Friday 2017 deals.

Black Friday 2017 deals will start to surface on November 1, 2017. As in past years, the Black Friday sales will be offered all November long. Early Black Friday deals often turned out to be better and easier to score than on the actual Black Friday. Hunting deals early can pay off nicely. Read the latest news about the upcoming Black Friday 2017.