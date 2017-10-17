 
 

New Surface Book 2 Is Twice As Powerful As The Latest Apple MacBook Pro

Posted: Oct 17 2017, 8:32am CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

Microsoft takes covers off new Surface Book 2.

The new Microsoft Surface Book 2 is the most powerful Surface Book to date. Microsoft compares its new Surface Book 2 with the latest MacBook Pro in the announcement.

Microsoft's Panos Panay, Corporate Vice President, Microsoft Devices says "Surface Book 2 removes the barrier between the desktop and the laptop by giving mobile professionals the power of a desktop, the versatility of a tablet, and the freedom of a light and thin laptop in one beautifully designed device. Whether you’re a developer, a digital artist, a designer, or an accountant, you can bring your ideas to life anywhere, because Surface Book 2 is a portable powerhouse."

With the latest 8th Gen Intel Core processors and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 and 1060 discrete graphics options, Surface Book 2 is up to five times more powerful than the original and is twice as powerful as the latest MacBook Pro. All this power and Surface Book 2 still provides all-day battery life – up to 17 hours of video playback. That’s 70% more than the latest MacBook Pro.

The PixelSense Display comes with multi-touch, Surface Pen, and Surface Dial on-screen support. The 15" Surface Book 2 delivers almost seven million dazzling pixels – 45% more than the MacBook Pro. Surface Book 2 brings you a full array of ports, including USB-A, USB-C, and full-size SD card reader

Surface Book 2 is ready for Windows Mixed Reality Ultra. Connect a compatible headset and controller for apps and experiences with crisper visuals and a higher refresh rate (90 frames per second), including the highest-performance VR games.

Surface Book 2 13” will be available for pre-order beginning November 9th in the United States and additional markets around the world, along with Surface Book 2 15” in the United States. Delivery will begin on November 16th.

The new Surface Book 2 are listed on the Microsoft Online store but without pricing.

