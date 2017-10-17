Apple and LG working together to develop a Foldable Display for next iPhone

The Investor, a Korean Website, also just confirmed the rumor that Apple is working with LG Display in order to develop a foldable display panel that could be featured in 2019. It is also said that Apple specifically chose to work with LG in this matter instead of Samsung because the South Korean tech giant has a history of using Apple’s technology in their own smartphone.

Hear-say of the rumor LG is working on developing a foldable display by 2018 had started quite a while ago, around the last few weeks of 2016. It was also claimed by those rumors that Apple would be one of LG’s potential partners.

LG has been working on foldable display panels with a high interest, and a few prototypes have even been shown off in different forms in recent years. One of these debuts came in a form of a display with the size and behavior of a newspaper, the display was able to be rolled over.

Another prototype replicated the behavior of a book to some extent, it could be folded over onto itself. Although we are unclear as to which of these prototypes have Apple’s interest or is it a completely new artifact that is being developed at LG Display, we can safely assume that Apple will not be rolling out foldable iPhones very soon.

Samsung is currently the biggest OLED supplier in the world and is capable to manufacture massive amounts of OLED with high consistency. It is unanimously agreed that Apple did not prefer working with Samsung again, but due to the lack of trusted OLED suppliers, Apple had to knock on Samsung’s door.

Although, Apple has been highly interested in investing into LG Display to help LG get their own OLED manufacturing get up to the speed. LG’s OLED manufacturing would, in turn, supply with the OLED for Apple’s iPhone. LG is expecting to get a sustainable supply of OLED display panels on its feet by 2019.