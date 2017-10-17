Black Friday 2017 Sony PS4 Deal Predictions

The Sony PS4 is the most successful video game console at the moment. Sony is ahead of Microsoft's Xbox in terms of sold units. Nintendo has started to build up momentum with the Nintendo Switch. Sony doesn't feel the pressure yet, but will make sure that its PlayStation install base will grow a lot during the Holiday shopping season.

At the minimum, you will be able to save $50 on the Sony PS4 1TB Silm console and bundles during Black Friday 2017 sales. The best Sony PS4 Black Friday deals last year save $50 and you got up two free games. The PS4 Slim was new last year. This is the second Holiday shopping season for the slimmer PlayStation 4 and we expect much better Black Friday deals than last year.

The prices of the Sony PS4 console could drop to under $200 in the shape of cash discount and gift card bundles. Sony offers the following Sony PS4 packages, listed below.

Sony PS4 Slim 1TB - $299

Sony PS4 Slim 1TB Star Wars Battlefront ll Bundle - $299.99

Sony PS4 Slim 1TB Call of Duty WWII Bundle - $299.99

Sony PlayStation 4 Slim 1TB FIFA 18 Bundle - $299

As you can see, it does not make sense at the moment to buy a stand-alone PS4 Slim 1TB console, as the game bundles have the same $299.99 price. Also, avoid getting the Sony PS4 Slim 500GB. When in stock, the prices are not lower than for the 1TB model. It's possible that PS4 Slim 500GB Black Friday 2017 deals will be advertised with significant savings.

See also the Black Friday 2017 Sony PS4 Pro deal predictions.

When is Black Friday 2017

Black Friday 2017 is on November 24, 2017. The first online Black Friday Deals will go on sale on November 1, if the giant online retailer keeps last year's Black Friday plan. Other retailers that offered Black Friday deals on November 1st included Walmart, Dell, and NewEgg.

Black Friday 2017 Ads

Among early Black Friday deals will already be some interesting savings. Online stores use early Black Friday deals to drum up the hype for the release of their Black Friday 2017 ads. The Walmart Black Friday 2017 ad, Best Buy Black Friday 2017 ad and Target Black Friday 2017 ad are expected to be released on November 9. I4U News provides again daily deals guide to the best Black Friday 2017 deals throughout November like in the past decade. The first Black Friday 2017 ad already dropped this year on October 2. Most Black Friday 2017 ads will be released in November. We expected a few more Black Friday 2017 ads to surface still in October.

How to Find Black Friday 2017 Deals

Black Friday 2017 deals will start to surface on November 1, 2017. As in past years, the Black Friday sales will be offered all November long. Early Black Friday deals often turned out to be better and easier to score than on the actual Black Friday. Hunting deals early can pay off nicely. Read the latest news about the upcoming Black Friday 2017.