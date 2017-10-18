 
 

Soggy Doggy Board Game Is Hot Holiday 2017 Toy

Spin Master's Soggy Doggy Board Game is new this year.

Canadian toy maker is steamrolling a ton of new toys into the Holiday 2017 season. One of these new toys is the Soggy Doggy Board Game. Players are moving play-figures around the board and take turns bathing Soggy Doggy.

If Soggy Doggy shakes water all over you, wipe yourself off and head back to the start. The first one around the board wins. This anticipation-filled game is fun for kids and adults alike.

The Soggy Doggy Board game is on sale for $19.82 on Amazon.com and Walmart.com. The Soggy Doggy game is in the same category as last year's big hit Pie Face game.

Besides Soggy Doggy, Spin Master offers hot holiday toys including Luvabella robot baby dolls, the new Hatchimals Surprise and many more.

Soggy Doggy is still easy to purchase at the regular price. In case it will become hard to find, we will add it to our real-time online inventory tracking service. To get notified when the hard to find Holiday 2017 toy gifts are in stock at AmazonWalmart or other online retailers, get the free The Tracker app and subscribe to the toys you are looking for to purchase in the toys category to get notified when the items are in stock online. 

Alternatively, you can follow @TheTrackerApp Twitter account to receive in-stock notification on all hard to find products of the season including the SNES Classic, Luvabella and Hatchimals Surprise.

Popular Holiday 2017 toys The Tracker users are hunting include LuvabellaL.O.L. Suprise Big SurpriseHatchimals Surprise and SNES Classic. Find many more hot Holiday 2017 gifts in our Holiday 2017 Gift Guide.

