Soggy Doggy Board Game is Hot Holiday 2017 Toy

Canadian toy maker is steamrolling a ton of new toys into the Holiday 2017 season. One of these new toys is the Soggy Doggy Board Game. Players are moving play-figures around the board and take turns bathing Soggy Doggy.

If Soggy Doggy shakes water all over you, wipe yourself off and head back to the start. The first one around the board wins. This anticipation-filled game is fun for kids and adults alike.

The Soggy Doggy Board game is on sale for $19.82 on Amazon.com and Walmart.com. The Soggy Doggy game is in the same category as last year's big hit Pie Face game.

Besides Soggy Doggy, Spin Master offers hot holiday toys including Luvabella robot baby dolls, the new Hatchimals Surprise and many more.

