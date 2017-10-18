Watch MegaBots Win Giant Robot Fight

The Giant robot duel was stream on Tuesday evening. Suidobashi Heavy Industry (representing Japan) and MegaBots, Inc.(representing the USA) have clashed in the first ever giant robot match.

Get the Free Tracker App to find a Nintendo Switch in Stock

The half-hour broadcast the two piloted robots have gone at each other. In the end, MegaBots won using its chainsaw arms. The US robot was also much bigger than Japan's Kuratas. You can watch the video of the first giant robot fight at the end of this report.

The fight actually already happened a while ago. The robot duel is not a live event because of safety concern for the audience. It was filmed to tape, and compiled into a single video. The Duel consists of multiple rounds of fighting, which occurred over multiple days, in order to facilitate robot repairs and maintenance and resetting of the playing field.

This is another reason why it could not be live-streamed like a traditional sport. The fight was held at a secret location in an abandoned steel mill in Japan, with no live audience other than the competing teams and the production staff. MegaBots traveled to Japan, shipping Eagle Prime in 6 pieces and assembling and testing the robot on-site.

The venue was chosen in order to allow the robots to be as destructive as possible without endangering a live audience, and without risking the significant damage that might occur to a traditional venue.

MMA commentator Mike Goldberg and robotics expert Saura Naderi are the commentators in the robot fight, and Mari Takahashi of Smosh Games served as a bilingual interviewer for MegaBots and Suidobashi.

Suidobashi Heavy Industry and MegaBots, Inc. have spent the past two years upgrading their robots for this competition. Suidobashi has upgraded their KURATAS robot to a 6.5-ton, 13-foot-tall, 87-horsepower combat robot, while MegaBots has recently finished their Eagle Prime robot, a 12-ton, 16-foot-tall, 430-horsepower combat robot.

Both robots are piloted from the inside by the founders of both companies. Kogoro Kurata of Suidobashi Heavy Industry will pilot KURATAS and Matt Oehrlein and Gui Cavalcanti of MegaBots will control the Eagle Prime robot.

Supposedly more robot fights are lined up. If the vision of a giant robot fighting league will come to fruition remains to be seen. The broadcast of the first giant robot duel on twitch has been watched by almost 1 million people. This is a solid start.