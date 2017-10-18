Hi, How Are You: The Way Google Is Helping Us Understand Each Other

Thirty years ago if you found yourself in a foreign country the only way to get around, order food from a restaurant or communicate with locals was through the use of a phrase book (unless you knew the language yourself, of course). This often led to countless wrong turns, dubious dishes made from who knows what, and missed flights or trains. Thankfully those days are in the past. Now when visiting a country that doesn't speak your mother tongue, communicating is a simple case of downloading one of the many translation apps out there, typing the words you'd like to say into your phone, then either showing the translation to your recipient or letting your phone read it out for you.

Translate in real time

We've come a long way. It's almost gotten to the point where learning a new language as a means to communicate with other nations will become redundant. How is this possible? Recently Google announced as part of its new product event the Google Pixel Buds. No, these are not the Google equivalent of the overly-hyped Apple Air Pods – although they do everything that the Air Pods can, including playing music, giving directions and placing a phone call – these earphones are unique for a different reason: they can translate over 40 languages in real time. They've done what science fiction aficionados have dreamed of for years and produced a technology that could truly revolutionize the way the world communicates.

Setting standards with Google Translate

This technology has been attempted by a number of different companies and startups, many relying on GoFundMe or Kickstarter to get their devices off the ground. However, this is the first time that we've seen a company successfully create a commercially viable translator. It makes sense for Google to have made this move, however, seeing as their website – Google Translate – is at the forefront of translation. All other websites that have attempted similar endeavors have never quite reached the same mark – Babel Fish being the most prominent example.

Google Translate has always hit the mark consistently. One of its most prominent features was the update that allows the user to translate text within any app, meaning users can chat within messengers such as WhatsApp without having to switch to the Google Translate app. It's these benchmarks which continue to close the gap between different cultures and languages, extending communication and allowing us to understand each other more easily.