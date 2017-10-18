Black Friday 2017: $99.99 Nintendo 2DS XL or 3DS XL Deal Possible

Nintendo released a $99.99 Nintendo 3DS for Black Friday last year. This low priced special Nintendo 3DS edition was sold out immediately. The Nintendo 3DS is not listed by Nintendo as a current product. Nintendo only lists the $199.99 Nintendo 3DS XL handheld consoles.

Nintendo might repeat the stunt of last year and offer again a special Black Friday deal, but this time either on the Nintendo 3DS XL or on the Nintendo 2DS XL.

The Nintendo 3DS XL comes in black, Galaxy Edition and Samus Edition, each with a list price of $199.99. The Nintendo 2DS XL retails for $149.99 and comes in black & turquoise, white & orange, and Pokeball Edition. The latter is $10 more expensive.

A $99.99 Nintendo 2DS XL for Black Friday 2017 is more likely. It's harder to imagine that Nintendo would offer the Nintendo 3DS XL for $99.99. In case Nintendo will release a bargain 2DS XL or 3DS XL for Black Friday, get prepared. Last year the deal was extremely hard to get. Amazon, for instance, did not wait until the actual Black Friday and sold it earlier.

To get notified when the Nintendo 2DS XL or 3DS XL Black Friday 2017 deal is going on sale online get the Tracker app.

When is Black Friday 2017

Black Friday 2017 is on November 24, 2017. The first online Black Friday Deals will go on sale on November 1, if the giant online retailer keeps last year's Black Friday plan. Other retailers that offered Black Friday deals on November 1st included Walmart, Dell, and NewEgg.

Black Friday 2017 Ads

Among early Black Friday deals will already be some interesting savings. Online stores use early Black Friday deals to drum up the hype for the release of their Black Friday 2017 ads. The Walmart Black Friday 2017 ad, Best Buy Black Friday 2017 ad and Target Black Friday 2017 ad are expected to be released on November 9. I4U News provides again daily deals guide to the best Black Friday 2017 deals throughout November like in the past decade. The first Black Friday 2017 ad already dropped this year on October 2. Most Black Friday 2017 ads will be released in November. We expected a few more Black Friday 2017 ads to surface still in October.

How to Find Black Friday 2017 Deals

This year you can score the hottest Black Friday 2017 online doorbuster deals with our online inventory tracking app The Tracker. The app will notify you when the most popular doorbuster deals will be available online at Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target and other stores.

Black Friday 2017 deals will start to surface on November 1, 2017. As in past years, the Black Friday sales will be offered all November long. Early Black Friday deals often turned out to be better and easier to score than on the actual Black Friday. Hunting deals early can pay off nicely. Read the latest news about the upcoming Black Friday 2017.