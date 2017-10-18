Sony Launches New Label UNTIES to Publish Nintendo Switch Games

The Sony Music Entertainment Company has decided upon a new label. It goes by the name of UNTIES and it will feature content on the Nintendo Switch and other platforms. High quality games can be developed using a small scale production system as has been demonstrated in recent years.

Home-made titles can now be distributed to foreign locations in Europe and the United States. This has become something of a fashionable trend lately. Meanwhile, many other titles have gone unnoticed. They remain in the market but are not enjoying much widespread popularity.

A mixed bag of titles have entered the market. The sad thing is that many interesting titles that ought to be introduced to the public are being kept from coming to the fore. That is where UNTIES comes in.

This label allows these buried gems to be unearthed and widely distributed among a number of platforms. The very name of this label says it all. Its purpose is to let the forces of innovation and creativity spread in the world of video games.

There are currently four titles in games that UNTIES plans on publishing soon. One of these happens to be Tiny Metal.

Tiny Metal

It is UNTIES first release title. The platforms Tiny Metal will be available on are PS4, the Nintendo Switch and PC. The developer of this game is none other than Area35. This game’s genre is tactics simulation. One player can play this game. The release date happens to be November 21st, 2017.

Last Standard

Then there is Last Standard. The platforms it is available on include PC and others. The developer is from Japan. It is a 3D Action Series. Only one player can manipulate the characters on screen.

Two more games have been distributed by UNTIES. One of these is Merkava Avalanche.

Merkava Avalanche

This game is available on PC. It was developed by WinterCrownWorks. The genre is Survival Robot Action. One player can play this game.

Deemo Reborn

Finally, there is Deemo Reborn. The title of this game remains a moot point. The platform on which it is available is PS4. The developer is Rayark. The genre is Rhythm Action. There are many languages in which it can be purchased. The number of players remains as before on a pretty much solo and singular basis.