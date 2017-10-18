New Overwatch Patch is Now Live with Changes for Mercy and Lucio

A new Overwatch patch has gone public now. This is good news since it means that Lucio’s Wall Ride quickness has been restored. Thus Mercy’s Valkyrie capabilities have been given a bit of a polishing and new voice lines have been introduced for Cultist Zenyatta.

Bugs in the system have been fixed and PC players can employ some social tools that were not available to them in erstwhile times. This can be done by setting the status to Online, Away, Busy or Appear Online (this last option is hardly feasible though). The speed has been ratcheted up by 65%.

This cranking up of the speed only makes up for a previous lowering of speed due to a bug fix that took place. Mercy players can sweep the sky using the jump key.

The Guardian Angel option is always available. The cool down won’t reset when Resurrect is targeted. Mercy meanwhile gets a boost despite the rest of the activations.

The change that has taken place in the context of the game allows for a modicum of agility. Lucio has been a part of a never-ending story. The complexity of this game allows for a number of actions to be completed by players.

The bug fixes were much-needed components of making this game a virus-proof platform. By using malware, Mercy’s momentum was prevented from becoming lazier.

Meanwhile, Guardian Angel was canceled as was supposed to have occurred a long time ago. On the other hand, by fixing the bug in the system, Sombra’s Pumpkinette victory pose could not be displayed properly which was indeed a drawback. However, you have to take the bad with the good because that is the way it is supposed to go.