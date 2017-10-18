2018 Porsche 718 Boxster and Cayman GTS Models Unveiled

The vehicular power of the Boxster and Cayman have been increased to 365 hp. A novel intake duct allows for optimum turbocharging. The engines lend more power than the previous models.

Also manual six speed transmission is available in these cars. A number of choices exist in both Porsche models. These include the Sport Chrono Package, Porsche Torque Vectoring and mechanical rear differential lock not to mention Porsche Active Suspension Management.

Not only the power but the performativity have increased in these models. The technology is tops and the visual design is also absolutely beautiful to gaze at in admiration. The apron at the front of the vehicles underscores the sportiness of the vehicles.

The front light modules and Bi-Xenon headlights are shaded as well. Towards the back side, there are tinted tail lights, black logotypes, black rear aprons and tailpipes. These lend the GTS their unique shape and contours. As for the 20 inch wheels, they make for a fine finish.

The GTS design philosophy also forms the core elements of the interior of these vehicles. The Sport Chrono Package is an intrinsic part and parcel of the dashboard.

Both driver and passengers can enjoy the luxury and comfort of sports seats. Not only do these two models feature sharper design but their performance also shows greater improvement over previous efforts.

The expansion undertaken by Porsche was something which had been in the cards for the company since quite some time. The novel GTS variants come with a whole bunch of features. The models can zip past you by going from 0-60 mph in 39 seconds flat.

The top speed is 180 mph. The black accents in these vehicles make them look cool, crisp and classic in their demeanor. The power range is from 1900 to 5000 rpm.

Both vehicles can be lent PDK transmission. Some of the applications on these vehicles make for some marvelously sophisticated stuff.

Porsche has quite a reputation as an importer of vehicles in the USA. With a brand history of 70 years, this leader in car manufacturers has its headquarters located in Stuttgart, Germany.