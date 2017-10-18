Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle Ultra Challenge Pack DLC Now Available on Nintendo Switch for $6.99

Without any signs of its plans whatsoever, Ubisoft has released the DLC for Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle. This novel co-op and quality-wise excellent stuff has become available to players to complete on their own. The Ultra Challenge Pack has its DLC version featuring eight adventures.

The new teaser trailer shows this challenge to be the most difficult to surmount. What the eight challenging adventures will be has not exactly been divulged but whatever it is can be gauged from the teaser trailer.

There are even secret chapters hidden in the depths of the game. You will however have to pass through the hectic stages before you can gain access to them.

Then the DLC has a new co-op campaign. This has five maps which display: Chain Chomps, Tornados, Boos and Pyroclasts. The Ultra Challenge Pack can be bought for $7 which is not much.

The Kingdom Battle season pack costs $20 which is a much steeper rate though. Already DLC steampunk weapons have arrived on the platform. Some of the weapons are in fact in pixels. Kingdom Battle was an instant hit when it came out in August.