Nintendo Switch To Get PS4's Famous Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy

Update: Keymailer co-founder announced on Reddit the Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy listing for Nintendo Switch was an error. His statment is given below:

"Keymailer co-founder here. This was news to me when I saw this thread. I reached out to the management team and apparently this is, sadly, an error on our side. The game was incorrectly tagged when we imported the upcoming releases. Apologies on behalf of the company for any disappointment on this, as a Switch owner and a fan of Crash Bandicoot, I would have been as excited to play this."

Original Story: Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy is easily going to make its way to the Nintendo Switch soon. In fact, it can be believed with eyes shut that this game will also come to Xbox One.

An artist from Vicarious Visions uploaded the game on to her portfolio. Many sharply focused gamers instantly noted something odd. This was that the Xbox controller prompts were present in the footage.

PlayStation’s colored designs were substituted for alphabetical marks on the Microsoft pads. While the actual video has been deleted, YouTube version of it can be seen anytime by anyone.

It seems to be a sure fact that N.Sane Trilogy is coming to other platforms. It is just a matter of time. Yet the evidence that it will be coming to Nintendo Switch is still missing.

The rumor that the PS4 game could be coming to the Switch may turn out to be true though. While this is cause for celebration at the Switch, it is a source of devastating news at the PlayStation headquarters. The license for the game is no longer held by Naughty Dog. This studio is in turn linked with Sony.

The game is a wonder to behold. It looks good, plays like a breeze and sounds awesome as well. The gaming crowd is going to love Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy more than any other stuff out there. Everything about the game spells out the words “truly terrific”.