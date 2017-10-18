2019 Ford Focus Wagon Spied

Ford is making certain changes that will usher in a brand new day. Its workers are currently busy tinkering away on a redesign version of the Focus. A prototype of this exact vehicle has been spotted and the enthusiastic photographer took a couple of snapshots of it.

The wagon style of vehicle won’t be on sale in the USA though. Instead, sedan and hatchback style of vehicles will be made available in the Free World. The cars may get assembled in China though.

Were the Focus Wagon sold in the United States, it would challenge the might of some of the model vehicles from VW and Subaru. As for the competition offered by overseas markets, it comes in the form of Hyundai, Opel and Mercedes-Benz.

The redesigned Focus is in a class of its own. It is lengthier than the original and also wider in its span. Both passengers and luggage could be loaded onto this wagon style vehicle and there would be no problem whatsoever, according to MotorAuthority.

What the powertrains will undergo remains a mystery. Ford has its plans which it likes to keep under wraps.

However, all units will most probably be turbocharged. Fans and aficionados of Ford are eagerly anticipating some new designs from the company. The wagon could come within six months to a year’s time span.