2018 Nissan GT-R Nismo Spied

Nissan’s GT-R has followed an evolutionary journey. The 2018 model is one of a kind and a work of art. The Nismo model was recently seen lapping up the miles at the Nurburgring.

When seen initially, it appeared to be the same old stuff. Yet a closer look would show that there were details that made it different. There is camouflage gear on the front fenders. That is one feature that is unique. The brake callipers are a novelty feature as well.

Special stickers allow for the proper measuring of hot and cold conditions. They are to be found at either end of the caliper. Thus all this is proof that the Nismo model will be getting a brake package that is upgraded to boot. The updates on the Nismo were not very many though.

The company seems to be conserving its energy and wants to have lasting influence well into the future times. When this vehicle will be debuted, it will wow the crowd of car lovers. An announcement regarding the Nismo model could take place at the 2017 Tokyo Motor Show.

Those who are looking forward to purchasing this vehicle when it comes out for real ought to keep their fingers crossed. It is just a matter of time before it is revealed in all its glory.