 
 

Japanese SNES Classic With Postcards In Stock At Amazon.jp

Posted: Oct 18 2017, 11:12am CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

Japanese SNES Classic with Postcards in Stock at Amazon.jp
 

Amazon Japan restocked the limited edition Super Famicon at regular price.

Collectors are excited about the Super Famicom Classic that comes with 18 postcards. It's in stock again now at amazon.jp for the regular price of 9,698 yen. The Super Famicom Classic comes bundled with the USB AC Adapter.

Get In Stock Alerts on Twitter for SNES Classic, Switch and More

You can find the Super Famicom Classic on amazon.jp. While Amazon Japan has restocked the new Nintendo retro console, no US retailer has restocked the SNES Classic online since one week.

The SNES Classic has not been available online since Tuesday, October 11. To get notified when the SNES Classic is in stock online install the free online inventory tracker app.

The Tracker app is a free online inventory tracker available for free on iOS and Android that is designed to notify you wherever you are. You can find the app in the app store with searching for just for "i4u". Alternatively, you can receive all in-stock alerts also in real-time on Twitter by following @TheTrackerApp.

The SNES Classic Edition comes loaded with 21 games. See the full list of SNES Classic games. Like the NES Classic, the SNES Classic can be modified to install more games. The design of the SNES Classic follows the original US design of the 90s version. Europe, Australia, and Japan get another design as it has been in the 90s. There are several accessories available for the SNES Classic. The most popular are wireless SNES Classic controller.

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

Watch MegaBots Win Giant Robot Fight

Watch MegaBots Win Giant Robot Fight

Walmart Black Friday 2017 Ad Release Expected for November 9

Walmart Black Friday 2017 Ad Release Expected for November 9

 
Nintendo Switch on Sale at Amazon Without Prime Requirement

Nintendo Switch on Sale at Amazon Without Prime Requirement

How to Find SNES Classic Stock Online

How to Find SNES Classic Stock Online





The Tracker by I4U News

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Find the latest technology news, juiciest tech rumors, best deals and effective buying advice via the I4U Tracker. Read more.

Trending Products

Shopping Tools

Featured: Get In Stock Alerts on Twitter for SNES Classic, Switch and More

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook