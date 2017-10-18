Japanese SNES Classic with Postcards in Stock at Amazon.jp

Collectors are excited about the Super Famicom Classic that comes with 18 postcards. It's in stock again now at amazon.jp for the regular price of 9,698 yen. The Super Famicom Classic comes bundled with the USB AC Adapter.

You can find the Super Famicom Classic on amazon.jp. While Amazon Japan has restocked the new Nintendo retro console, no US retailer has restocked the SNES Classic online since one week.

The SNES Classic has not been available online since Tuesday, October 11. To get notified when the SNES Classic is in stock online install the free online inventory tracker app.

The SNES Classic Edition comes loaded with 21 games. See the full list of SNES Classic games. Like the NES Classic, the SNES Classic can be modified to install more games. The design of the SNES Classic follows the original US design of the 90s version. Europe, Australia, and Japan get another design as it has been in the 90s. There are several accessories available for the SNES Classic. The most popular are wireless SNES Classic controller.