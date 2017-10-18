 
 

New Squatty Potty Ad Has A Gold Pooping Dragon And A Prince In Mermaid Boots

Posted: Oct 18 2017, 1:15pm CDT | by , in News | Advertising News

 

Squatty Potty just released a new hilarious ad that explains how to have the most pleasurable way to poop.

Squatty Potty, the creators of Squatty Potty toilet stools, have released a new commercial that is out of this world.  The new ad is entitled “Discover the Most Pleasurable Way to Poop” featuring new characters “Goldie Drops” The Dragon and The Merman, in the company’s most ambitious campaign to date. 

“Our first Squatty Potty campaign forged new territory in advertising. We were trying something that had not been done before, and we knew it was a bold risk. That decision paid off, so much so that it’s hard to find anyone who hasn’t seen our ads. Today, we’ve elected to double-down, expanding the narrative with new characters and a new direction,” said Bobby Edwards, CEO of Squatty Potty. “We know people are going to love it, and can’t wait to see how this new creative take an already booming business to greater and greater heights."

The Prince is back explaining in a hilarious way how the Squatty Potty stools work. He is wearing mermaid boots to top things off. Watch the new Squatty Potty commercial below. The Squatty Potty stools sell for $24.99 on Amazon.com.

Squatty Potty was featured on Shark Tank and the company has sold more than 4 million products in the U.S. to date. In 2015, Harmon Brothers created a now-iconic ad for Squatty Potty called “This Unicorn Changed the Way I Poop”, earning 170 million views in social media to date.

