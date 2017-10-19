Sony Safety Cocoon Camera Car Safety Product Surfaces

Sony filed a trademark for "Safety Cocoon" with the United States Patent and Trademark Office. The Safety Cocoon trademark is filed in the categories of car video cameras and airbags.

The combination of video camera and car safety features are interesting and fit to the name. The Sony Safety Cocoon appears to be more than a Dashcam. It could be some kind of visual safety solution for the automotive industry.

So far there are no further details available about the Sony Safety Cocoon besides the trademark filing (pdf), discovered by Dutch technology news site LetsGoDigital.

Sony did introduce earlier this year an image sensor for car manufacturers dubbed IMX390CQV. This image sensor is equipped with an LED flicker mitigation function that reduces flickering when shooting LED signs and traffic signals, as well as an HDR function capable of 120dB wide dynamic range shooting.

Sony, like other consumer electronics companies including Apple, Samsung, and LG, sees the automotive industry as a growing market led by the autonomous driving development.