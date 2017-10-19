Chinese Giant Robot Yamantaka Challenges MegaBots and Kuratas

Chinese giant robot Yamantaka, also known as Dawei, is challenging again the Megabots and also Japan's Kuratas. As reported, the Chinese giant fighting robot wanted to fight MegaBots' giant robot already earlier this year. Back in April, MegaBots co-founder Gui Calavanti told I4U News, that Megabots is not accepting any challenges before the fight against Japan's Kuratas.

The long-awaited fight between MegaBot's Eagle Prime and Suidobashi Heavy Industry's Kuratas was aired earlier this week. Megabots has won the first giant robot fight. Now MegaBot would be able to accept the next challenge. The maker of the Chinese giant robot can't wait to show off his robot in a fight.

"I might be bragging, but we have the most advanced combat robot technology, from defense and attack ability and mobility to operation ability,” Zhang Hongfei, founder and CEO of FMB told People’s Daily today.

Zhang Hongfei is extremely confident. "We can do one-on-one, or we can take on both at the same time," he added. He claims that a fight could still happen this year. At this point we doubt that. MegaBot needs to improve the concept of Giant Robot Duels. Fans want live action and not a taped event.

The first broadcast of a Giant Robot fight was a success with 1.3 million views within the first 16 hours. This is a good starting point, but not enough. To live broadcast a giant robot fight is a huge task. The first duel was spread out over several days, because of repairs and setup. MegaBots will need to find a solution to make robot fights higher paced and live. You can watch MegaBots win against Kuratas in the video below.