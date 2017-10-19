Nintendo Switch Firmware 4.0 Enables Video Capture of Games

Nintendo released the new Nintendo Switch Firmware 4.0.0, bringing many new features. The highlight is video capture of games. Nintendo does though only support to record your game play in only a few games so far.

To capture video, hold down the Capture Button during gameplay. You can record up to a maximum of the previous 30 seconds that will be saved in the Album. You can trim the beginning and end of each clip, and post to Facebook and Twitter.

As of October 18th, 2017, video capture is compatible with The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, ARMS, and Splatoon 2.

The new Switch firmware also allows you to select new profile icons featuring characters from the Super Mario Odyssey game and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild game.

You can now transfer user profiles and save data to another system and a pre-purchase option is available for certain games on Nintendo eShop for Nintendo Switch.

Transferring user information and save data allows you to move your user profile and its associated save data and Nintendo eShop purchases from one Nintendo Switch console to another. Data is moved one user at a time, meaning you can pick and choose which user's data you would like to move and which user's data you would like to retain on the source console.

You can find the instructions and details of the Nintendo Switch firmware 4.0.0 online at the Nintendo Support site.

The $299.99 Nintendo Switch consoles are stock online now on amazon.com. It has never been easier to find a Nintendo Switch in stock since the launch. Nintendo America President Reggie Fils-Aime has warned in September that the company might not be able to make enough Nintendo Switch consoles. Right now there are though plenty of Nintendo Switch consoles available.

The Nintendo Switch launched on March 3, 2017. Nintendo has sold 4.70 million Nintendo Switch consoles in the first three months, the video game maker revealed on July 26. This week Nintendo announced that about 100 Nintendo Switch games from independent developers are coming to the popular console.