 
 

Star Wars Stormtrooper Robot By UBTech Is Available For Pre-order

Posted: Oct 19 2017, 4:08am CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

The incredibly cute Stormtrooper Robot with AR app is available on amazon.com.

UBTech created the most advanced Star Wars First Order Stormtrooper Robot ever. The app-enabled stormtrooper robot features an Augmented Reality Star Wars experience, voice command capability, facial recognition, and patrolling capabilities. The UBTech Stormtrooper robot is available for pre-order on amazon.com for $299.99. The UBTech Stormtrooper robot will ship November 21.

Imagine this little Stormtrooper walk around your flat by itself, making sure the place is safe. In sentry mode, the robot notifies you when it detects intruders and will respond according to your command. The First Order Stormtrooper Robot features facial recognition that allows you to designate who is a friend of the First Order or who might be a part of the Resistance. 

An IR sensor allows the Stormtrooper robot to detect and avoid objects. The triple array microphone allows your First Order Stormtrooper to locate the source of a sound. With the companion app you can engage in Star Wars experiences in Augmented Reality to protect the first order against the Resistance.

This Holiday season is all about Star Wars as the new Star Wars movie The Last Jedi will be released in theaters in December. Star Wars merchandise will be hot holiday gifts this season. The Storm Trooper robot is probably the coolest gift. UBTech offers a wide range of robots. The company offers the Jimu line STEM robot kids and advanced humaniod robots like the

The Star Wars First Order Stormtrooper Robot is readily available to purchase at the regular price. 

