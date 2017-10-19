LG to Release the LG UltraGear VR Headset

LG could be soon ready with a new virtual reality headset. The company showed off a prototype of a VR HMD that is similar to the HTC Vive and Oculus Rift, offering slightly more resolution per eye. The company is already selling since a while the LG G5 360 VR glasses.

The next LG VR headset will be called LG UltraGear. LG filed a trademark application with the EUIPO for the name LG UltraGear.

This information just got unearthed by Dutch site Mobiel Kopen, via LetsGoDigital. How LG's new VR headset will fit into the growing landscape of virtual reality displays is not clear yet.

We don't need another HTC Vive and Microsoft's new low-cost Windows 10 VR headset platform is already crowded as well with PC makers. The only interesting feature the prototype VR HMD LG showed off earlier this year was the flip up design.

The trademark registration is no indicator when the LG UltraGear VR headset will be released. We guess LG will show it off at the CES 2018 in January.