 
 

LG To Release The LG UltraGear VR Headset

Posted: Oct 19 2017, 5:16am CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

LG to Release the LG UltraGear VR Headset
Credit: LG
 

LG Electronics registers trademark for a VR headset.

LG could be soon ready with a new virtual reality headset. The company showed off a prototype of a VR HMD that is similar to the HTC Vive and Oculus Rift, offering slightly more resolution per eye. The company is already selling since a while the LG G5 360 VR glasses. 

Get the Free Tracker App to find a Luvabella in Stock

The next LG VR headset will be called LG UltraGear. LG filed a trademark application with the EUIPO for the name LG UltraGear.

UltraGear Trademark

This information just got unearthed by Dutch site Mobiel Kopen, via LetsGoDigital. How LG's new VR headset will fit into the growing landscape of virtual reality displays is not clear yet.

We don't need another HTC Vive and Microsoft's new low-cost Windows 10 VR headset platform is already crowded as well with PC makers. The only interesting feature the prototype VR HMD LG showed off earlier this year was the flip up design. 

The trademark registration is no indicator when the LG UltraGear VR headset will be released. We guess LG will show it off at the CES 2018 in January.

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

Watch MegaBots Win Giant Robot Fight

Watch MegaBots Win Giant Robot Fight

Walmart Black Friday 2017 Ad Release Expected for November 9

Walmart Black Friday 2017 Ad Release Expected for November 9

 
Nintendo Switch on Sale at Amazon Without Prime Requirement

Nintendo Switch on Sale at Amazon Without Prime Requirement

How to Find SNES Classic Stock Online

How to Find SNES Classic Stock Online





The Tracker by I4U News

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Find the latest technology news, juiciest tech rumors, best deals and effective buying advice via the I4U Tracker. Read more.

Trending Products

Shopping Tools

Featured: Get the Free Tracker App to find a Nintendo Switch in Stock

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook