Nintendo Owned Two-Thirds of Video Game Hardware Sales in September

Nintendo had another incredible month. Not only was the Nintendo Switch again the top-selling console, but owned the overall video game hardware sale. When combining the sales of the SNES Classic, 3DS and the Switch, Nintendo owned two-thirds of the overall video game hardware sale according to numbers from NPD Group.

Get the Free Tracker App to find a Luvabella in Stock

The Japanese video game maker has right now a firm grip on the budgets of video game fans in the United States. The Nintendo Switch, which is in stock at Amazon since weeks, is for the third straight month the best-selling console. Overall it's the fifth time in the seven months since its launch.

The Nintendo Switch has now surpassed 2 million units sold in the U.S. alone and has yet to go through its first holiday shopping season.

Right now Nintendo is in good shape on the supply side for the Nintendo Switch and the SNES Classic. The Nintendo Switch can be found in stock in many stores and online for the regular $299.99 price. The SNES Classic is getting restocked at GameStop, Target and Walmart stores since last week on an ongoing basis, according to the latest SNES Classic availability report.

The supply of Nintendo consoles will not be as solid as it is now during November and December. Nintendo has warned about Nintendo Switch shortages. We will see when those kick in. Based on the supply now, there are Black Friday 2017 Nintendo Switch deals possible.