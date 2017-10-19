New Moto X4 Unlocked Prime Exclusive Deal on Amazon Released

Amazon offers the new Moto X 4th generation as Prime Exclusive phones. Customers can buy the new Moto X with a $70 discount now on amazon.com. This deal brings down the price of this interesting new Android phone down to $329.99. The Moto X4 ships October 26.

The Moto X4 features hands-free access to Amazon Alexa. It's protected from splashes with IP68-rated water resistance. With a 12MP + 8MP dual rear camera system, it is playing in the premium segment. The dual camera system enables selective focus (bokeh), which adds a blur effect to the background or foreground of images, while keeping the main subject in crystal clear focus.The Moto X 4 takes panoramic selfies with a 16MP front camera.

Motorola features a 5.2" full HD display on the Moto X4 and a 2.2 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 octa-core processor. The Moto X4 has 3GB of RAM, and 32 GB of internal memory with the option to add up to 2 TB of microSD expandable memory.

The Moto X 4 promises power through the day with a 3000 mAh battery. Prime Exclusive means that there are adds on the home screen of this Moto X4. This is a similar experience as on Amazon Devices with offers.