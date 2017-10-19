Black Friday 2017 Ads: The Second Black Friday Ad Leaked

The first Black Friday 2017 ad already dropped this year on October 2. Now the second Black Friday 2017 ad got revealed. The True Value Black Friday 2017 ad leaked on October 19. The 8-page True Value Black Friday 2017 ad scan advertises deals with sales prices valid from November 15 through November 26th.

True Value is a member-owned co-op so each store will be able to set their own hours, most will be open on Thanksgiving.

The True Value Black Friday ad features mostly deals on tools and home improvement items. Some of the deals that stand out are a Weber 22-in. Original Kettle Premium Grill for $199.99 (reg. $349.99), Projection Red/Green Laser & LED Flood Light $39.99 (reg. $69.99, $10 cheaper than last year), DeWalt 20V Lithium-Ion Brushless Compact Drill Driver $99.99 (reg. $149, $20 cheaper than last Black Friday), Milwaukee 18V Drill/Impact Driver Combo $149.99 (reg. $200) and DeWalt 108-pc. Mechanics Tool Set $64.99 (reg. $99.99).

The full True Value Black Friday 2017 ad is available to browse on Black Friday site BFAds.

Most Black Friday 2017 ads will be released in November. We expected a few more Black Friday 2017 ads to surface still in October.

When is Black Friday 2017

Black Friday 2017 is on November 24, 2017. The first online Black Friday Deals will go on sale on November 1, if the giant online retailer keeps last year's Black Friday plan. Other retailers that offered Black Friday deals on November 1st included Walmart, Dell, and NewEgg.

Black Friday 2017 Ads

Among early Black Friday deals will already be some interesting savings. Online stores use early Black Friday deals to drum up the hype for the release of their Black Friday 2017 ads. The Walmart Black Friday 2017 ad, Best Buy Black Friday 2017 ad and Target Black Friday 2017 ad are expected to be released on November 9. I4U News provides again daily deals guide to the best Black Friday 2017 deals throughout November like in the past decade.

How to Find Black Friday 2017 Deals

Black Friday 2017 deals will start to surface on November 1, 2017. As in past years, the Black Friday sales will be offered all November long. Early Black Friday deals often turned out to be better and easier to score than on the actual Black Friday. Hunting deals early can pay off nicely. Read the latest news about the upcoming Black Friday 2017.