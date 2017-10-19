 
 

Black Friday 2017 Ads: The Second Black Friday Ad Leaked

Posted: Oct 19 2017, 10:33am CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

Black Friday 2017 Ads: The Second Black Friday Ad Leaked
Photo Credit: Getty Images
 

The True Value Black Friday Ad for 2017 ad has surfaced.

The first Black Friday 2017 ad already dropped this year on October 2. Now the second Black Friday 2017 ad got revealed. The True Value Black Friday 2017 ad leaked on October 19. The 8-page True Value Black Friday 2017 ad scan advertises deals with sales prices valid from November 15 through November 26th.

Get the Free Tracker App to find a SNES Classic in Stock

True Value is a member-owned co-op so each store will be able to set their own hours, most will be open on Thanksgiving.

The True Value Black Friday ad features mostly deals on tools and home improvement items. Some of the deals that stand out are a Weber 22-in. Original Kettle Premium Grill for $199.99 (reg. $349.99), Projection Red/Green Laser & LED Flood Light $39.99 (reg. $69.99, $10 cheaper than last year), DeWalt 20V Lithium-Ion Brushless Compact Drill Driver $99.99 (reg. $149, $20 cheaper than last Black Friday), Milwaukee 18V Drill/Impact Driver Combo $149.99 (reg. $200) and DeWalt 108-pc. Mechanics Tool Set $64.99 (reg. $99.99).

The full True Value Black Friday 2017 ad is available to browse on Black Friday site BFAds.

Most Black Friday 2017 ads will be released in November. We expected a few more Black Friday 2017 ads to surface still in October. 

When is Black Friday 2017

Black Friday 2017 is on November 24, 2017. The first online Black Friday Deals will go on sale on November 1, if the giant online retailer keeps last year's Black Friday plan. Other retailers that offered Black Friday deals on November 1st included Walmart, Dell, and NewEgg. 

Black Friday 2017 Ads

Among early Black Friday deals will already be some interesting savings. Online stores use early Black Friday deals to drum up the hype for the release of their Black Friday 2017 ads. The Walmart Black Friday 2017 adBest Buy Black Friday 2017 ad and Target Black Friday 2017 ad are expected to be released on November 9. I4U News provides again daily deals guide to the best Black Friday 2017 deals throughout November like in the past decade. 

How to Find Black Friday 2017 Deals

This year you can score the hottest Black Friday 2017 online doorbuster deals with our online inventory tracking app The Tracker. The app will notify you when the most popular doorbuster deals will be available online at Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target and other stores. 

The Tracker app is available for free on iOS and Android. You can find the app in the app store with searching for just for "i4u". Alternatively, you can follow @TheTrackerApp Twitter account to receive the in-stock notification on all hard to find products of the season including the SNES Classic, Luvabella and Hatchimals Surprise and soon on Black Friday 2017 deals.

Black Friday 2017 deals will start to surface on November 1, 2017. As in past years, the Black Friday sales will be offered all November long. Early Black Friday deals often turned out to be better and easier to score than on the actual Black Friday. Hunting deals early can pay off nicely. Read the latest news about the upcoming Black Friday 2017.

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

Watch MegaBots Win Giant Robot Fight

Watch MegaBots Win Giant Robot Fight

Walmart Black Friday 2017 Ad Release Expected for November 9

Walmart Black Friday 2017 Ad Release Expected for November 9

 
Nintendo Switch on Sale at Amazon Without Prime Requirement

Nintendo Switch on Sale at Amazon Without Prime Requirement

How to Find SNES Classic Stock Online

How to Find SNES Classic Stock Online





The Tracker by I4U News

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Find the latest technology news, juiciest tech rumors, best deals and effective buying advice via the I4U Tracker. Read more.

Trending Products

Shopping Tools

Featured: Get the Free Tracker App to find a SNES Classic in Stock

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook