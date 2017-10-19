 
 

Neiman Marcus Christmas Book 2017 Is Here

Posted: Oct 19 2017, 10:48am CDT

 

This story may contain affiliate links.

Luxury retailer Neiman Marcus presents Holiday gifts in a 300-page book.

The legendary Neiman Marcus Christmas Book 2017 arrived. This year's Neiman Marcus Holiday catalog is 300 pages thick and again includes over-the-top Christmas gifts. The pair of "Yours and Mine" Rolls-Royce Dawn Drophead Coupes for more than $440,000 each is surprisingly not the most expensive gift.

A private New Year's party on at The Knickerbocker Hotel at Time Square for 300 guests is the most expensive Neiman Marcus gift costing $1.6 million.

There are plenty of Holiday gift ideas in the Neiman Marcus Holiday catalog that are much more reasonably priced. You can get into the Holiday spirit and lose yourself in the 300 pages online at neimanmarcus.com.

