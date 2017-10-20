Resident Evil Revelations for Nintendo Switch Adds Exclusive Minigames

Capcom announced that both Resident Evil Revelations and Resident Evil Revelations 2 for the Nintendo Switch will have twin mini games on them. One of these is Ghouls ‘n Homunculi which seeks its inspiration from Ghosts ‘n Goblins.

Ghouls ‘n Homunculi will have Barry Burton substituting for Arthur the Knight. He will be destroying zombies and many other vile and offensive monsters on a dangerous island. The mini game Ghouls ‘n Homunculi will be included within Resident Evil Revelations 2.

Meanwhile, Resident Evil Revelations, the original game, will get a mini game of its own. This game is fun to play although not as bombastic as the other one.

The game is titled Ghost Ship Panic. It is a target shooter. A particular sort of ooze zombies can be aimed at in this game. It is these exclusive mini games that make the whole package worth craving for according to gamers.

Capcom made the announcement today regarding Resident Evil Revelations with mini games in tow. In case of Ghost Ship Panic, the player is liable to make a wrong move anytime and become the victim of the enemy. This is what makes it so interesting to play.

Both minigames Ghouls ‘n Homunculi and Ghost Ship Panic will be available to play along with the release of Resident Evil Revelations 1 and Resident Evil Revelations 2 for Nintendo Switch i.e. on November 28, 2017. But both of these minigames will be available separately for download. Resident Evil Revelations retail version will have a game card for Ghouls ‘n Homunculi while Resident Evil Revelations 2 retail version will have a download code for Ghost Ship Panic.