Fire Emblem Warriors Hitting Nintendo Switch and New Nintendo 3DS Tonight

The Fire Emblem Warriors game will have its launch on the Switch and 3DS today at approximately midnight. Among the chief features will be a host of content and lots of action. It is actually a variation of Fire Emblem and mixes characters from the game with the historical settings of the game.

This leads to a series of battles that must be fought with skill and strategy. In this game called Fire Emblem Warriors, players have to engage in combat on an epic battlefield. There are 20 warriors in store that can be brought on screen in a jiffy.

Among these warriors are two characters, Lianna and Rowan. They take part in the war alongside Marth, Lyn, Xander, Corrin and Chrom. Those gamers who want a little bit of extra gameplay ought to get the download and DLC. The game has something for everyone.

“Whether you are a super fan of the Fire Emblem franchise, new to the series or played and loved the previously released Hyrule Warriors game, Fire Emblem Warriors offers a fantastic adventure filled with great gameplay,” said Doug Bowser, Nintendo of America’s Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing.

“The action-filled game is another solid addition to the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo 3DS lineups.”

At midnight ET on October 20, fans can download both the free DLC Japanese voice pack and free software update.

In December, close to the holiday season, a trio of DLC packs will be released for the game as well. One of these will come in December, the second one will be released in February and the third in March.

Each DLC pack can be purchased for $8.99. But you can buy a Season Pass starting tonight for $19.99 which includes all three DLC packs, which become available upon release and a bonus bridal costume for Lucina.

Nintendo Switch version of Fire Emblem Warriors launches tonight at a suggested retail price of $59.99 while a special edition will also launch exclusively tonight for the Nintendo Switch at a suggested retail price of $79.99.

New Nintendo 3DS, New Nintendo 3DS XL and New Nintendo 2DS XL systems versions of Fire Emblem Warriors will also launch on tonight at a suggested retail price of $39.99.

Two new amiibo figures based on popular characters Tiki and Chrom are also launching tonight at midnight for the Fire Emblem series at suggested retail price of $12.99 for each figure.