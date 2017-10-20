Nintendo Switch Update Adds Video Capture and Wireless Headset Support

The most recent update for the Nintendo Switch is the capacity to record half minute video clips. Thus as a seasoned gamer you get to share your happiest moments with friends and family.

In order to catch video clips of similar games, all you will have to do is press on the capture button throughout the duration of gameplay. Moreover, you may save these video clips in an album and edit them. Also they can be posted on your Facebook and Twitter page.

The games in which this feature is available include: The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, ARMS and Splatoon.

Also there comes within the purview of this system update: novel profile icons, the transference of user profiles and saving of information on other Nintendo Switch platforms, a pre-purchase alternative for selective games on the eShop and, last but not least, many more tweaks and amenities for a cool vicarious experience.

Furthermore, a wireless headset is part of the Nintendo platform. All it takes is the plugging in of a USB connector into a port on the dock. There is no Bluetooth facility on the Switch though so gamers will have to keep that fact in mind.