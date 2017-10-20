Nintendo Switch Helps Nintendo Lead the Video Game Industry in Hardware Sale

It’s all thanks to the Switch that a company such as Nintendo has made such huge profits on monthly video game hardware sales. It has emerged as a leader in the industry. The sales drive is a sign of things beginning to look up for Nintendo.

Get the Free Tracker App to find a SNES Classic in Stock

Especially, with the holiday season ahead, it seems Nintendo has its Switch platform to thank for everything. As a highly coveted object, the console has outsold the expectations of the head honchos of Nintendo for the third consecutive month.

The sales of the Switch in the USA have exceeded a cool two million units. This is wonderful news since the Wii U sold well over 6.23 million units in North America, according to TechCrunch.

The Switch gained immense popularity thanks to the sale of its 3DS device and Super NES Classic Edition. Soon enough Nintendo will be the kingpin in the video game market.

Among some of the games which are highly popular are Super Mario Odyssey which is arriving soon and The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim which is in its sixth year. Recently, Nintendo also released a software update that allowed for data transfer between consoles.