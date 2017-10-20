 
 

Nintendo Switch Helps Nintendo Lead The Video Game Industry In Hardware Sale

Posted: Oct 20 2017, 7:33am CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

Nintendo Switch Helps Nintendo Lead the Video Game Industry in Hardware Sale
  • Nintendo has managed to lead the video game industry in hardware sales thanks to Switch
 

The Nintendo conglomerate exceeds objective of monthly game hardware sales. Due to Nintendo Switch, the company nabs two-thirds of monthly game hardware sales.

It’s all thanks to the Switch that a company such as Nintendo has made such huge profits on monthly video game hardware sales. It has emerged as a leader in the industry. The sales drive is a sign of things beginning to look up for Nintendo.

Get the Free Tracker App to find a SNES Classic in Stock

Especially, with the holiday season ahead, it seems Nintendo has its Switch platform to thank for everything. As a highly coveted object, the console has outsold the expectations of the head honchos of Nintendo for the third consecutive month. 

The sales of the Switch in the USA have exceeded a cool two million units. This is wonderful news since the Wii U sold well over 6.23 million units in North America, according to TechCrunch.

The Switch gained immense popularity thanks to the sale of its 3DS device and Super NES Classic Edition. Soon enough Nintendo will be the kingpin in the video game market.

Among some of the games which are highly popular are Super Mario Odyssey which is arriving soon and The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim which is in its sixth year. Recently, Nintendo also released a software update that allowed for data transfer between consoles. 

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author


M. Affan covers the hottest news that captivate the web today.

 

 

Advertisement

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

Watch MegaBots Win Giant Robot Fight

Watch MegaBots Win Giant Robot Fight

Walmart Black Friday 2017 Ad Release Expected for November 9

Walmart Black Friday 2017 Ad Release Expected for November 9

 
Nintendo Switch on Sale at Amazon Without Prime Requirement

Nintendo Switch on Sale at Amazon Without Prime Requirement

How to Find SNES Classic Stock Online

How to Find SNES Classic Stock Online





The Tracker by I4U News

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Find the latest technology news, juiciest tech rumors, best deals and effective buying advice via the I4U Tracker. Read more.

Trending Products

Shopping Tools

Get the Free Tracker App to find a Nintendo Switch in Stock

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook