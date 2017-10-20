 
 

Nintendo Switch To Get Splasher On October 26

Posted: Oct 20 2017, 7:50am CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

Nintendo Switch to Get Splasher on October 26
  • Indie 2D Platformer Splasher Game to Come to the Switch in Late October
 

Splashteam and Playdius have released a Nintendo Switch release trailer for ink-based 2D platformer Splasher. This game is currently available on PC, PS4, and Xbox One and it is now coming to Nintendo Switch later this month.

Splashteam and Playdius made an announcement today. It was concerning the ink-based 2D platform Splash game which will be coming to the Switch on October 26th. Meanwhile a teaser trailer is being generated. The Switch release is about a month after the arrival of the game on PS4 and Xbox One.

Get the Free Tracker App to find a Luvabella in Stock

The main protagonist in the game has royal purple hair. His mission is the release of all the factory workers of Inkorp from a draconian taskmaster named Le Docteur. To accomplish this task is very difficult indeed. 

Gamers will have to go through 22 different echelons in order to make this a possibility. They must get out of the way of booby traps via loose cannons that splash the enemies with ink and water.

Water can be employed to achieve buoyancy. As for the red and orange inks, they allow the players to stick to walls and jump high into the air respectively.

The Nintendo version will even include a Time-Attack Mode. Gamers can give it all they got and try to achieve success as fast as possible. Playing Splasher will be the most enjoyable thing for gamers everywhere. 

Watch below the Nintendo Switch release trailer of Splasher.

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author


M. Affan covers the hottest news that captivate the web today.

 

 

Advertisement

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

Watch MegaBots Win Giant Robot Fight

Watch MegaBots Win Giant Robot Fight

Walmart Black Friday 2017 Ad Release Expected for November 9

Walmart Black Friday 2017 Ad Release Expected for November 9

 
Nintendo Switch on Sale at Amazon Without Prime Requirement

Nintendo Switch on Sale at Amazon Without Prime Requirement

How to Find SNES Classic Stock Online

How to Find SNES Classic Stock Online





The Tracker by I4U News

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Find the latest technology news, juiciest tech rumors, best deals and effective buying advice via the I4U Tracker. Read more.

Trending Products

Shopping Tools

Win a free Luvabella Doll

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook