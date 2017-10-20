Nintendo Switch to Get Splasher on October 26

Splashteam and Playdius made an announcement today. It was concerning the ink-based 2D platform Splash game which will be coming to the Switch on October 26th. Meanwhile a teaser trailer is being generated. The Switch release is about a month after the arrival of the game on PS4 and Xbox One.

Get the Free Tracker App to find a Luvabella in Stock

The main protagonist in the game has royal purple hair. His mission is the release of all the factory workers of Inkorp from a draconian taskmaster named Le Docteur. To accomplish this task is very difficult indeed.

Gamers will have to go through 22 different echelons in order to make this a possibility. They must get out of the way of booby traps via loose cannons that splash the enemies with ink and water.

Water can be employed to achieve buoyancy. As for the red and orange inks, they allow the players to stick to walls and jump high into the air respectively.

The Nintendo version will even include a Time-Attack Mode. Gamers can give it all they got and try to achieve success as fast as possible. Playing Splasher will be the most enjoyable thing for gamers everywhere.

Watch below the Nintendo Switch release trailer of Splasher.