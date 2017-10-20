 
 

Nintendo Switch Version Of Star Wars Battlefront 2 Not Yet Ruled Out

A version of Star Wars Battlefront 2 may be appearing soon on the Nintendo Switch. Yet the doubts are there. EA will be taking this action into consideration. Provided there is some chances of opportunity here, a Switch version may come to the fore yet some are saying it is unlikely.

Battlefront 2 will be launching for PS4, Xbox One and PC sometime in November of the current year. According to GameSpot, the possibility of a Switch version would be after that although it is a moot point.  

EA has always prided itself on its freedom from prejudice when it comes to platforms to release its games. Thus for EA what is important is that the company invest in a place where the consumers are concentrated.

A platform that has a large base of users will be sought after by publishers and developers everywhere. The Switch has sold 4.7 million units so far. As for the PS4 and Xbox One, they have far exceeded that number.

The PC base is enormous too. All gamers are currently keeping their fingers crossed regarding the possible arrival of Star Wars Battle Front 2 on the Switch. 

